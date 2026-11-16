Bobby Kuramdas Takes The Sales And Marketing Helm At County Group, Brings Two Decades Of Real Estate And Aviation Experience

Bobby Kuramdas |

Mumbai: Real estate developer County Group has appointed Bobby Kuramdas as its Head of Sales and Marketing, bringing an experienced industry professional into its leadership team.

Kuramdas has more than two decades of professional experience spanning real estate and airline operations, with expertise in luxury property sales, business development, strategic planning and customer relationship management.

The appointment marks a new chapter in his career following leadership assignments across prominent real estate organisations.

Over Two Decades Of Experience

Bobby Kuramdas brings extensive experience in managing sales operations, developing business strategies and strengthening customer engagement.

His professional expertise includes luxury real estate sales, channel management, strategic partnerships, business planning and operational management.

His experience across real estate and aviation has also provided exposure to customer-focused businesses and premium service delivery.

Previous Leadership Roles

Before joining County Group, Kuramdas served as Vice President – Sales & Strategy at Landmark GOC. His responsibilities were associated with sales strategy and business development.

Earlier in his career, he worked with several organisations, including Prime Developments, Krisumi Corporation and Vatika Group. He was also associated with Kingfisher Airlines, gaining experience in the aviation industry before progressing through various professional assignments.

Focus On Sales And Marketing

As Head of Sales and Marketing at County Group, Kuramdas takes on a leadership position covering two important business functions.

His background in luxury real estate, channel management and customer experience is relevant to the group's sales and marketing operations.

The appointment brings together his experience in property sales, business planning and strategic partnerships.

Strengthening Leadership

Kuramdas joins County Group with experience across multiple organisations and business segments. His appointment comes as real estate developers continue to place importance on sales leadership, customer engagement and differentiated marketing strategies.

Further details regarding his specific responsibilities, reporting structure and strategic priorities have not been disclosed.

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