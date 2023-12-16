 Board Of Trade Meeting Chaired By Minister Piyush Goyal Postponed To January 16
Board Of Trade Meeting Chaired By Minister Piyush Goyal Postponed To January 16

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Board Of Trade Meeting Postponed To January 16 | File

The Board of Trade meeting to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been postponed to January 16, 2024, an official has said.

Earlier, it was planned for December 17.

Headed by the minister, the board includes participants from various states, Union territories, and senior officials from the public and private sectors.

In the meeting, representatives of export promotion councils present their views on the export sector.

The board provides an opportunity to have regular discussions and consultations with trade and industry and advise the government on policy measures on Foreign Trade Policy to achieve the objective of boosting India's trade.

It also provides a platform for state governments and Union territories to articulate their perspective on trade policy and also for the central government to apprise them about international developments affecting India's trade potential and opportunities

