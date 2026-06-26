Bluspring Subsidiary Wins ₹406.43 Crore Vedanta Contract, Secures Long-Term Power Plant Operations Deal

Bluspring Enterprises Limited announced that its subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India), secured a five-year contract extension worth Rs 406.43 crore. |

Mumbai: Bluspring Enterprises Limited announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India) Private Limited, has received a five-year contract extension for the operations and maintenance of a 600 MW thermal power plant from Vedanta Power Limited.

Contract Value and Term

The estimated aggregate contract value, including additional services, is Rs 406.43 crore, plus applicable taxes. This contract will be in force for a period of five years, effective from 1 July 2026.

Awarding Entity

The order was awarded by Vedanta Power Limited (VPL), a domestic entity. The original contract was awarded by Vedanta Limited.

Scope of Work

The contract involves comprehensive operations and maintenance services for the 600 MW thermal power plant at VPL. This includes all aspects required to run the facility.

Domestic Transaction

Bluspring Enterprises confirmed that the contract is a domestic transaction. The company also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in Vedanta Power Limited.

Related Party Status

The company clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions. Bluspring Enterprises made the disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.