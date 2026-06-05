Bluspring Arm Bags ₹2,049.8 Crore BALCO Deal, To Operate 1,740 MW Power Plant For 5 Years

Bluspring Secures Major Power Sector Order. |

Mumbai: Bluspring Enterprises Limited has announced that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India) Private Limited, has received a large operations and maintenance contract from Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO).

The contract relates to the operation and maintenance of BALCO’s 1,740 MW power plant. According to the company, the estimated aggregate value of the contract, including additional services, is Rs 2,049.8 crore.

Contract to Begin From July 2026

The agreement will come into effect from July 1, 2026. It will remain in force for a period of 60 months, or five years.

Under the arrangement, STEAG Energy Services will be responsible for the comprehensive operation and maintenance of the power facility. Such contracts generally include plant operations, maintenance activities, performance monitoring and ensuring smooth functioning of the power generation units.

Boost for Bluspring’s Business

The order is significant for Bluspring Enterprises as it adds a large long-term contract to its portfolio. The size and duration of the agreement are expected to provide stable business opportunities for the company over the next several years.

The power plant serves BALCO, one of India’s leading aluminium producers. Reliable operation and maintenance of such a large facility is critical for uninterrupted industrial production.

No Related Party Interest

In its regulatory filing, Bluspring clarified that BALCO is a domestic entity and the contract does not involve any related-party transaction. The company also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The announcement was made under SEBI’s disclosure requirements for listed companies. With this order, Bluspring’s subsidiary strengthens its presence in the power plant operations and maintenance segment and expands its role in supporting large industrial energy assets across the country.

Disclaimer: The contract details are based on the company’s exchange filing. Actual execution, revenues and outcomes may vary over time.