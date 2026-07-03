Bluspring Subsidiary Bags Major Power Deal, Secures ₹1,437 Crore O&M Contract

Bluspring Enterprises Ltd's step-down subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India) Private Limited. |

Mumbai: Bluspring Enterprises Ltd announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India) Private Limited, has received an order valued at Rs 1,437.17 crore from Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited.

Contract Details

The order is for the comprehensive operations and maintenance of Vedanta Aluminium Metal's Captive Power Plant, which has a capacity of 1,215 MW (9 units of 135 MW each). The contract includes additional services and applicable taxes.

Contract Duration

The agreement is set to commence on 1 August 2026, and will be in force for a period of five years from that date. The contract covers domestic operations.

Company Statement

Bluspring Enterprises informed the BSE that the order was awarded to its subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India) Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.