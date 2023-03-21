Blue Star wins four railway electrification orders worth Rs 575 cr | Image: Blue Star (Representative)

Blue Star Limited, today announced that the company has secured Railway Electrification orders totalling Rs 575 crores, thereby successfully expanding its presence in the Railways segment and marking its foray into the Railway Electrification space, and in turn further consolidating its position in the Projects Business space, via an exchange filing.

The company is renowned for its superior project management expertise, and impressive track record of on-time/before-time completion of projects.

Already a significant contributor to the Metro Rail segment in India for air conditioning and tunnel ventilation works, the Company has now bagged four railway electrification orders from various prestigious customers including the West Central Railway (Kota Division), Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), and Metro Railway, Kolkata.

1. An order for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 kV traction substation, Sectioning Posts (SPs) and Sub-Sectioning posts (SSPs) of 2X25 kV at feeding system for the Gangapur City to Ramganjmandi section of Kota division, West Central Railway, for raising of the speed upto 160 kmph on BCTNDLS route. (Mission Raftaar of Indian Railways) from Kota Division of West Central Railways. 

2. Another, an order for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 kV traction substation, SPs and SSPs of 2X25 kV at feeding system for the Nagda-Kota section of Kota division, West Central Railway, for raising of the speed upto 160 kmph on BCT-NDLS route. (Mission Raftaar of Indian Railways) from Kota Division of West Central Railways.

3. Third, an order for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations along with associated switching posts of 2X25 kV at feeding system in Pradhankhanta - Manpur Section of Dhanbad Division, and Manpur - Deendayal Upadhyay Section of Deendayal Upadhyay Division of East Central Railway for raising speed to 160 KMPH (Mission Raftaar of India Railways) from Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE).

4. An order for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 750 V DC substation and up gradation of power supply system at Geetanjali and Esplanade and renovation of Noapara Traction substation of Metro Railway Kolkata from Metro Railway, Kolkata.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “Railways being one of the key focus areas by the Indian Government, we are glad that we are contributing towards the growth and development of the railways infrastructure in India. Blue Star, with its superior project management expertise and experience in working on various HVAC&R and MEP projects, is in a perfect place to leverage the growing opportunities in the Railway Electrification space.”

