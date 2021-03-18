Blue Star expands market reach with the launch of a new affordable range of split ACs

Blue Star, India’s leading air conditioning brand and known for its premium products, on March 17, announced the launch of its new range of ‘Mass Premium’ split air conditioners. The Company has strategically repositioned its brand to include the ‘Mass Premium’ category with the intent to expand its market reach and target the mass market.

Speaking to the Press at a conference held at Mumbai, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “We have strategically repositioned ourselves as a ‘Masstige’ brand with the launch of our new range of split ACs, to cater to the mass market and expand our market reach. ‘Affordability’ while retaining Blue Star’s ‘Premium Build Quality’ is the criterion which we have focused upon for this season’s launch. This move is well aligned to our last year’s aim of shifting orbit and accelerating growth by garnering a mass appeal cutting across geographies and demographics. We are progressing well on our chosen trajectory, and we will continue to leverage our brand salience and association with Virat Kohli to march further ahead in this direction.”