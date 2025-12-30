 Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria Resigns Amid Intensifying E-Commerce Competition
Vipin Kapooria, CFO of Blinkit, has resigned a year after joining the Eternal-owned quick commerce firm. A former Flipkart executive, Kapooria’s departure comes amid rising competition in India’s e-commerce sector, following Zepto’s preliminary IPO filing to raise Rs 11,000 crore. Blinkit and Eternal have not issued a formal statement regarding the resignation.

New Delhi: Vipin Kapooria, Chief Financial Officer of Eternal-owned quick commerce major Blinkit, has resigned a year after he joined the firm, sources said on Tuesday. Kapooria, a former Flipkart executive, has "moved on" from Blinkit, said people close to the development. There was no formal statement from Blinkit or its parent firm Eternal regarding the development.

Kapooria's resignation comes at a time when competition in India's e-commerce space has intensified, and days after rival Zepto filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 11,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) using a confidential route. His former employer Flipkart is also reportedly gearing up for a potential listing next year.

