e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:40 AM IST

BJP launches special micro-donation campaign; PM Modi donates Rs 1,000

FPJ Web Desk
Donors can choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000./ Representative image of PM Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Donors can choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000./ Representative image of PM Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Advertisement

On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, the BJP launched a ''special micro-donation campaign'' seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

Donors can choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute.

''I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong,'' PM Modi tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda said, ''Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement.''

The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:40 AM IST
Advertisement