e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBirlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Chandrasekar Thyagarajan | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, the chief financial officer of Pune-based software company Birlasoft Ltd., submitted his letter of resignation on Monday; he would be freed of his duties as of February 2.

Currently, Birlasoft is searching for a new chief financial officer.

Thyagarajan would no longer hold a crucial managerial position with the company after his resignation.

According to his LinkedIn page, he began working for the company in August 2020 and held the position of chief financial officer of Birlasoft for more than two years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar quits

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 72 points, Nifty below 18200

Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 72 points, Nifty below 18200

ONGC's Sagar Samrat rig starts oil and gas production off Mumbai coast

ONGC's Sagar Samrat rig starts oil and gas production off Mumbai coast

Pakistan may have to tone down criticism of IMF to make sure its loan isn't blocked

Pakistan may have to tone down criticism of IMF to make sure its loan isn't blocked