Birlasoft CFO Chandrasekar Thyagarajan resigns

Chandrasekar Thyagarajan | Image credit: Wikipedia

Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, the chief financial officer of Pune-based software company Birlasoft Ltd., submitted his letter of resignation on Monday; he would be freed of his duties as of February 2.

Currently, Birlasoft is searching for a new chief financial officer.

Thyagarajan would no longer hold a crucial managerial position with the company after his resignation.

According to his LinkedIn page, he began working for the company in August 2020 and held the position of chief financial officer of Birlasoft for more than two years.