 Birla Corporation, The "Preferred Bidder" Of 499.6394 Hectares Of Rajasthan Limestone Block In Jaisalmer, To Expand Raw Material Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBirla Corporation, The "Preferred Bidder" Of 499.6394 Hectares Of Rajasthan Limestone Block In Jaisalmer, To Expand Raw Material Security

Birla Corporation, The "Preferred Bidder" Of 499.6394 Hectares Of Rajasthan Limestone Block In Jaisalmer, To Expand Raw Material Security

The block is situated in a region known for high-quality cement-grade limestone and forms part of a larger mineral-rich belt in western Rajasthan. The limestone block is located in the Jaisalmer district and covers an area of 499.6394 hectares, the company said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata:Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday said it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Gourum Khan Ki Dhani (South) limestone block in Rajasthan, following an e-auction conducted by the state government.
The limestone block is located in Jaisalmer district and covers an area of 499.6394 hectares, the company said.

“The company emerged as the preferred bidder with the highest final price offer of 20.60 per cent,” it said in the regulatory filing.
The block is situated in a region known for high-quality cement-grade limestone and forms part of a larger mineral-rich belt in western Rajasthan.

Read Also
Adani Cement & CREDAI To Boost Sustainable And High-Quality Urban Construction
article-image

The allocation will enhance the company’s raw material security and support its long-term expansion plans in the cement sector.
Birla Corporation, the flagship company of the M P Birla Group, currently has cement manufacturing units in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The formal grant of the mining lease will be subject to necessary approvals and compliance with statutory requirements, the company added.

FPJ Shorts
Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari & Vedang Raina To Star In Imtiaz Ali's Yet-Untitled Film; Shooting To Begin In August 2025
Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari & Vedang Raina To Star In Imtiaz Ali's Yet-Untitled Film; Shooting To Begin In August 2025
'Iran's Armed Forces Ready To Strike Israel,' Vows Strong Response To Airstrikes': Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
'Iran's Armed Forces Ready To Strike Israel,' Vows Strong Response To Airstrikes': Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
iPhone 17 Rumour Roundup: Price in India, Specifications, Availability
iPhone 17 Rumour Roundup: Price in India, Specifications, Availability
Mumbai Crime News: Andheri Woman Defrauded Of 15 Lakhs With Fake Work-From-Home Opportunity
Mumbai Crime News: Andheri Woman Defrauded Of 15 Lakhs With Fake Work-From-Home Opportunity

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

iPhone 17 Rumour Roundup: Price in India, Specifications, Availability

iPhone 17 Rumour Roundup: Price in India, Specifications, Availability

Birla Corporation, The "Preferred Bidder" Of 499.6394 Hectares Of Rajasthan Limestone Block In...

Birla Corporation, The

Social Media & Connecting With The Youth: Citizen Engagement Amps Up With Digital Governance Through...

Social Media & Connecting With The Youth: Citizen Engagement Amps Up With Digital Governance Through...

Amazon Prime Video Set To Show Two Times More Ads: Report

Amazon Prime Video Set To Show Two Times More Ads: Report

New Rules For Tatkal Ticket Booking: IRCTC Account To Be Verified With Aadhaar Number From July 1,...

New Rules For Tatkal Ticket Booking: IRCTC Account To Be Verified With Aadhaar Number From July 1,...