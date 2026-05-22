Birla Capital Reports Profit At ₹0.80 Lakh Against Loss In FY25

Birla Capital & Financial Services reported marginal standalone income during Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Birla Capital & Financial Services reported FY26 standalone net profit of Rupees 0.80 lakh against a loss of Rupees 3.66 lakh in FY25. Revenue remained limited during the year, while lower tax impact and controlled operating costs helped the company return to profitability.

Birla Capital & Financial Services reported marginal standalone income during Q4 FY26, while profitability improved on a yearly basis due to lower losses and controlled expenses. Total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 0.03 crore compared with Rupees 0.01 crore in Q4 FY25. The company posted a net profit of Rupees 0.003 crore during the quarter against a loss of Rupees 0.0063 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 stood at a loss of Rupees 0.0006 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total income increased from Rupees 0.02 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly net profit improved from Rupees 0.0014 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 0.03 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 0.02 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 0.01 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses for the quarter stood at Rupees 0.0099 crore, while other expenses were Rupees 0.02 crore. Deferred tax adjustment of Rupees 0.0036 crore supported the bottom line during the quarter. Earnings per share remained flat at near-zero levels for the reported periods.

What Drove The Numbers

The company continued to operate with a limited scale of operations during FY26. Other operating income for the full year stood at Rupees 0.38 crore compared with Rupees 0.06 crore in FY25. Total annual expenditure increased to Rupees 0.38 crore from Rupees 0.09 crore a year earlier, mainly due to higher other expenses. The balance sheet remained stable, with total assets rising to Rupees 18.4 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 17.8 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 0.95 crore.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Birla Capital & Financial Services reported a standalone net profit of Rupees 0.008 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 0.04 crore in FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 0.0044 crore against a loss of Rupees 0.03 crore in the previous year. Total equity increased to Rupees 15.7 crore from Rupees 14.9 crore at the end of FY25, reflecting improved annual profitability and stable financial position.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.