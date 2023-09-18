Biocon Board Appoints Peter Bains As Group CEO | Image: Biocon (Representative)

Biocon Limited, an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company, announced on Monday, that its Board has approved the appointment of Peter Bains as the Group CEO, with effect from September 18, 2023. He will be reporting directly to Biocon Group Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Prior thereto Bains has stepped down from his role on the Biocon Board as an Independent Director with immediate effect, to assume this strategic executive responsibility.

Bains. 66 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in Science (Combined honours in Zoology and Physiology) from University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. He has global experience in strategic and operational leadership including at Board, CEO and Senior Corporate levels with an extensive track record of leadership and success in building companies, businesses, teams and brands for over 30 years.

Peter brings in differentiating characteristics with extensive experience in Biopharmaceuticals across business and technology segmentation (Biotech, Vaccines, Branded Generics, Life Sciences, CRO) and geography encompassing both developed and emerging markets.

Presently, Peter is the Non-Executive Director on the Board of Indivior PLC, a UK FTSE listed pharmaceuticals company, MiNA Therapeutics, a privately held UK biotech company and world leader in small activating RNA technology and Apterna, a privately held UK biotech engaged in aptamer discovery. Peter is also Non-Executive Chairman of ILC Therapeutics, a privately held Scottish biotechnology company.

Peter served as CEO and on the Board of Syngene International Limited (Syngene), subsidiary of the Company, for almost 6 years from 2010, and led the company to its successful public listing in 2015. He also served as CEO of Sosei Group, a Japanese listed biopharmaceutical company. Prior to this, Peter worked with GlaxoSmithKline over a period of 23 years, where he held several roles including Head of Global Marketing and Senior Vice President of commercial development for GSK’s International region.

Welcoming this appointment, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: "Biocon is entering a dynamic phase of growth for its 3 core businesses, Biocon Biologics, Biocon Generics and Syngene, and for the Group as a whole.

I am delighted to welcome Peter to the Biocon Group in the role of Group CEO. Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD Biocon Limited, Shreehas Tambe, CEO & MD Biocon Biologics Limited and Jonathan Hunt, CEO & MD Syngene International Limited will continue to have independent charge of their businesses and will work with Peter to strengthen synergistic strategic leadership at a Group level to maximise the combined value of all 3 businesses.

Peter has a unique fit and profile for the role having both extensive global leadership experience and success across the biopharmaceutical field and a comprehensive understanding of the Biocon Group, having led Syngene for 5 years, taking it through its very successful IPO in 2015.

I am confident that this appointment will serve the integrated business objectives of the Biocon Group of companies and deliver added value to all stakeholders.”

