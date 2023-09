Biocon Biologics Completes Integration Of Viatris Biosimilars’ Business In North America | Nagaraj B/CORP-COMM/BIOCON

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on Tuesday announced that the Company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (United States and Canada) effective September 1, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday.

To further strengthen its leadership position in the global biosimilars industry and provide complete end-to-end capabilities to patients and customers, Biocon Biologics recently acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-term partner Viatris. Since the agreement closed in November 2022, Biocon Biologics has executed a robust integration plan to ensure a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: “Our successful North America transition marks the second wave of our integration of the Viatris biosimilars’ business, quickly following Emerging Markets and ahead of schedule. We will now be leading the commercial operations in the United States and Canada as a global business. This will further enable Biocon Biologics to continue to expand the availability of our high-quality biosimilars to patients and provide more accessible and affordable options to treat diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases as well as offer products in new therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology.”

Biocon Biologics has achieved many “firsts” in the industry including the first to receive approval of bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim as well as interchangeable bGlargine in the United States. Serving over 5.7M patients annually, Biocon Biologics has a comprehensive portfolio of in-market and in-development biosimilar across multiple therapies, including four in the United States and six in Canada, with a robust pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets, including insulins and monoclonal an bodies spanning multiple therapy areas.

With the completion of the North America integration, the exis ng commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, Ogiviri (bTrastuzumab), Fulphila (bPegfilgrastim), Semglee (Insulin Glargine and Hulio (bAdalimumab), is now incorporated into Biocon Biologics’ commercial organiza on in the United States. In addition to these products, Kirsty(Aspart) and Abevmy (Bevacizumab) will also be available in Canada.

Read Also Biocon Acquires A Manufacturing Facility Of Eywa Pharma

Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer – Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said, “As one of the only fully integrated biosimilar companies, we are proud to say that biosimilars are not just what we do – they are all that we do. With this exciting milestone, we are providing patients, customers, and healthcare providers in North America with deep expertise, commitment, and continual investment to advance biosimilars throughout the entire value chain from innovation to ensuring a robust global supply.”

As a result of the completion of this integration, Biocon Biologics is expected to grow its employee population to over 150 employees in North America by the end of the year.