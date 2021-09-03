Bikayi raises $10.8 mn in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital India

Bikayi, mobile commerce startup, has raised $10.8 million in Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India. With the money raised, it plans to accelerate product development, market penetration, and talent acquisition.

Earlier in August 2020, the company had raised $2 million as a part of its seed round of funding led by Y Combinator.

Founded in 2019 by IIITians Sonakshi Nathani and Ashutosh Singla, Bikayi enables Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to scale up on digital platforms thereby enabling them to reach out to a wider audience base. The platform provides businesses with a digital storefront, professional features, and tools to help them grow. Some of the features include a Dedicated Business Coach, Catalogue Listing, Shipping Facility, Payments, and also Insights on Customer Behaviour to manage their e-commerce stores through a single platform.

With its merchant base growing at 5x over the last eight months, Bikayi's annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has grown 1800 percent alongside. The company currently has more than 4 million+ registered users on the platform.

Bikayi is helping them sell their products across India and stand tall in the constantly evolving online commerce industry. With the aim to scale up product offerings, the company plans to use this capital to accelerate product development, acquisition, and talent hiring.

Sonakshi Nathani, Co-founder and CEO, Bikayi, said, “Our vision is to empower every small business to win in the emerging online market by providing them with affordable tools, helping them achieve unimaginable goals.”

Shraeyansh Thakur, Vice President, Sequoia Capital India, said, “India is on the cusp of an e-commerce revolution and we believe small and medium businesses will play a pivotal role in shaping this landscape over the next decade. India is home to over 75 million SMBs, which account for over 30 percent of India’s GDP, employ over 130 million, and form the backbone of the economy. Rapid digitization of SMBs and the deepening of the e-commerce ecosystem are huge trends in India and Bikayi is building a next-gen product that sits at the confluence of both these trends, integrating the entire infrastructure of commerce onto one single platform.”

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:12 AM IST