Bikaji Foods International Acquires Bhujialalji For ₹5.10 Cr

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International Limited acquired 49 per cent shares in Bhujialalji Private Limited on Wednesday for Rs 5,10,20,400, the company announced through an exchange filing. In addition to 9,608 shares the company also bought 396 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) in Bhujialalji.

Post the acquisition of shares Bhujialalji has become a subsidiary of the company.

Bhujialalji Private Limited was incorporated on May 28, 2021 with an Annual Turnover of Rs. 18.08 Crore and a Net Worth of Rs. (3.03) Crore as on March 31, 2023. The BPL belongs to Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry under the Brand name “BHUJIALALJI”. The BPL has presence in India in leading modern trade, ecommerce and q-commerce.

The acquisition was for better expansion of business and to further strengthen the position of the Company.

Bikaji Foods International shares

The shares of Bikaji Foods International on Wednesday morning at 9:57 am IST were trading at Rs 443.55, up by 4.05 per cent.

