 Bikaji Foods Incorporated a New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in New Jersey, USA
The authorised Share Capital is $5,00,000 divided into 50,000 common stocks of $10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Bikaji Foods Incorporated a New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in New Jersey, USA | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bikaji Foods International Limited on tuesday announced that the company has incorporated a new Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in State of New Jersey, USA in the name of Bikaji Foods International USA Corp on July 10, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Paid-up Share Capital is $2,00,000 divided into 20000 common stocks of $10 each.

The shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited on Tuesday at 11:57 am IST at ₹405.25, down by 1.25 percent.

Bikaji acquires buys more 10,000 equity shares in its subsidiary Hanuman Agrofood
