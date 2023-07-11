Bikaji Foods Incorporated a New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in New Jersey, USA | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bikaji Foods International Limited on tuesday announced that the company has incorporated a new Wholly-Owned Subsidiary in State of New Jersey, USA in the name of Bikaji Foods International USA Corp on July 10, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The authorised Share Capital is $5,00,000 divided into 50,000 common stocks of $10 each.

The Paid-up Share Capital is $2,00,000 divided into 20000 common stocks of $10 each.

Bikaji Foods International Limited shares

The shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited on Tuesday at 11:57 am IST at ₹405.25, down by 1.25 percent.

