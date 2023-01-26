Bikaji acquires buys more 10,000 equity shares in its subsidiary Hanuman Agrofood | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bikaji Foods International Limited on Thursday acquired 10,000 or 0.35 per cent equity shares of Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company for Rs 66.86 per share, the company announced in an exchange filing.

Bikaji acquired the company earlier this month by converting 28,13,050 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares into 28,13,050 equity shares.

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited, a Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company was incorporated on August 16, 2012 with one manufacturing unit at Bikaner.

The shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 447.40, up by 5 per cent after it reported its earnings for the quarter ending in December. The company's total income jumped to Rs 506.35 crore while its net profit was at Rs 29.72 crore.

