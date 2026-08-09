BigBloc Q1 Revenue Jumps 40.5% to ₹79.14 Crore, EBITDA Surges 386% As Loss Narrows

BigBloc's Q1 FY27 revenue rose 40.5 percent to Rs 79.14 crore. |

Surat: BigBloc Construction Ltd reported a strong start to FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 40.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 79.14 crore in the June quarter, driven by improved capacity utilisation and demand for sustainable building materials.

Revenue stood at Rs 56.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profitability Improves

The AAC products manufacturer reported a sharp improvement in operating profitability. EBITDA surged 386 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.28 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 7.93 per cent from 2.29 per cent in Q1 FY26.

The margin was also higher than 7.31 percent recorded in Q4 FY26.

BigBloc's consolidated net loss narrowed substantially to Rs 71.95 lakh during Q1 FY27 from Rs 4.96 crore a year earlier. The company attributed the improvement to disciplined execution, cost management and production efficiencies.

Utilisation Rises

Consolidated capacity utilisation increased to 69 percent during the quarter from 53 percent in Q1 FY26 despite labour shortages.

Capacity utilisation at BigBloc Building Elements stood at 84 per cent, while SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies recorded 38 per cent utilisation.

Portfolio Expansion

BigBloc has started commercial production of construction chemicals at its Umargaon facility, including block jointing mortar, ready-mix plaster and tile adhesives.

The company is also expanding its presence in AAC wall panels as part of its strategy to transform into an integrated green building solutions provider.

BigBloc recently acquired around 56,950 square metres of land near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for a greenfield AAC blocks manufacturing facility. Construction is expected to begin after the monsoon.

The group has also secured a project from Larsen & Toubro for construction work related to a Bullet Train station.

Green Push

BigBloc's total rooftop solar capacity has increased to 3.34 MW, reducing its dependence on conventional power.

Director and CFO Mohit Saboo said the company would focus on improving capacity utilisation, expanding value-added products, strengthening distribution and driving operational efficiency as infrastructure and sustainable construction demand grows.