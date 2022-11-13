Big Eyes Coin prepares for launch, stands apart from other meme coins | Big Eyes

This year has been difficult for the cryptocurrency industry as all crypto values have been low. In June, the value of bitcoin reached to approximately $17,000 and since then the value has been fluctuating. In the recent few months it has been stuck around $20,000.

There are quite a few tokens that came up after bitcoin and have established themselves as part of the industry. Big Eyes Coin (Big Eye Coin) is one such upcoming token that has already garnered over $9 million during its presale. With many crypto enthusiasts predicting higher success for Big Eyes, will it be able to become the next big thing in the crypto market?

What is a Big Eye Coin?

Big Eye project plans to infuse decentralised finance (DeFi) and NFTs into its ecosystem to encourage diversity and build a sustainable ecosystem with Fun Big Eyes coin. The project is currently in the 6th stage of presale and has already collected $9.25 million. The community has laid out clear goals to support the community, generate wealth and donate to charity.

The project had generated over a million during the first stage of its pre-sale and unlike the other meme coins it has a clear plan and sponsorship. It is so much more than a cat-themed coin, it is a community of people trying to carve a niche for themselves and find diversity.

Big Eyes to support ocean centric charities

Big eyes is also entering the crypto market to generate profits for charities that will support ocean conservation. With global warming at its peak and natural disasters rocking the ocean beds frequently the project plans to support this cause. This process has already begun as the company has donated money to two notable charity organizations. By using the means of charity and breaking down the rigid barriers of traditional cryptocurrencies, Big Eyes hopes to get more people in the crypto market.

BIG Tokens

The total supply of BIG tokens is 200 billion, out of these only 80 per cent will be part of the official launch of the project and 5 per cent will be allocated to the charity wallet.

Through Big Eyes, users will be able to make transactions, buy Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and avail other planned features. If you are looking to buy the BIG tokens at a low cost then you can purchase them during the presale season. To get your tokens you need to install a crypto wallet and select ETH or BNB to pay for the purchase. The tokens will give users and token holders voting rights and they will soon be able to connect with other users in the community as the team plans to organize events for community connection.

Big Eyes also plans to reward users with giveaways and other rewards. During the presale, Big Eyes is planning to hold a small competition that will benefit one lucky winner who shall receive BIG tokens worth of $250k

Will Big Eyes be able to compete with Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is not a coin that will be easily replaced as it is the top market leader. But Big Eyes may be able to reach at similar levels though it will be difficult and the project has a long way to go. This will be only because Big Eyes stands out from the other meme coins. Furthermore, the project will be using NFTs to create awareness for the platform and the NFTs will initially only focus on the ocean.

WIth inputs from ANI