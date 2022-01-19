Big Bazaar's 'Republic Day Sale' goes live from today; orders to be delivered within 2 hours

Sales are the biggest attraction for Indians as far as shopping is concerned. Especially, when it is about the whole house - groceries, electronic items, toiletries, Indians go gaga over lucrative deals. India's largest omnichannel retailer, Big Bazaar, welcomes 2022 with the biggest savings extravaganza of the year - Sabse Saste Din, from 19th to 26th January.

If you want to buy food, household items, electronics, fashion apparel, footwear, toys, and other things at the lowest prices, this sale will help you get maximum savings.

This year, you can avail all the offers not just in stores but also get it delivered home via the Big Bazaar app, shop.bigbazaar.com website, and avail of free home delivery in 2 hours.

Along with the lowest prices, customers will get fashion vouchers worth Rs 2500 on shopping anything worth Rs 2500.

SBI credit card customers can enjoy an extra 7.5 per cent discount on minimum shopping of Rs 3500 in-store. SSD will offer consumers with lowest prices across Food, Fashion, Home & Electronics.

Key deals

* Tur dal @ Rs89/kg * Chana Dal @ Rs. 59/kg

* Desi Ghee @ Rs. 364/L * Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer on Tata Tea

* Rs. 180 OFF on 6kg Tide * 50 per cent OFF on Bedsheets and Blankets

* Home Essentials under Rs.99 * Buy 1 Get 1 on Men's, Kids and Ladies Fashion & Footwear

* Smart Watch @ Rs. 1999

Sharing his views about the Sabse Saste Din, Pawan Sarda, CMO, Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, "This year's Sabse Saste Din, is going to be bigger than ever before as it goes live online and in-stores. We want to reach every Indian household with our 2 hours free home delivery promise. Shoppers can avail lowest prices on daily essentials, home needs, fashion, electronics & much more. They can shop everything they have been planning for and more to get the most out of their budgets. We welcome everyone to shop at Big Bazaar online or at the store based on their comfort."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST