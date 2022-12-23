BHEL enters into Technology License Agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland for CFBC Boilers | File/ Representative photo

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday announced he has entered into a long-term Technology License Agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boilers in India and in overseas territories except select countries through an exchange filing.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director (Engineering, Research & Development), BHEL and Mr. Asif Hussain, Sr. Vice President (Licensing, Strategy & Business Development), SFW, in the presence of Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL and functional Directors on the Board of BHEL.

The TLA with SFW will strengthen BHEL’s comprehensive capabilities to cater to power plant requirements meeting extant emission norms and contribute to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

CFBC boiler

CFBC boiler technology has inherent benefits viz. fuel flexibility while meeting extant emission norms and better operational flexibility at part loads vis-à-vis conventional coal-based technologies. Further, CFBC boilers have lower SOx and NOx emissions and hence do not require installation of additional emission control equipment / systems. Significantly, this technology will also enable BHEL to provide bio-mass co-fired CFBC Boilers.

What is SFW?

SFW is a global, innovative provider of energy and environmental technologies and services focusing on high efficiency and flexible generation of energy. SFW has the largest global network for CFBC technology, having delivered 540 plus CFBC boilers, which includes state-of-the-art Once-Through supercritical boilers supplied to large power plants running successfully over the past several years.