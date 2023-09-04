BHEL Bags Order For country’s Largest Capacity Hydro Project In Arunachal Pradesh | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an order for the Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works of the country’s largest capacity hydropower project of 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The order for the 12x240 MW project located in Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, has been placed on the company by NHPC.

About BHEL’s project

BHEL’s scope in the contract envisages design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the electro-mechanical package including Turbines, Generators, Digital Governing Systems, Static Excitation Systems, Transformers, Bus Reactors, Gas Insulated Switchgear, Outdoor Pot Yard & Switchyard Equipment and Electrical & Mechanical BoPs.

Major equipment for the project will be manufactured by BHEL’s plants at Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company's Power Sector - Eastern Region division, Kolkata.

BHEL Associated with NHPC

BHEL has been closely associated with NHPC for more than 4 decades with the commissioning of the first project - Bairasul (3x60 MW), in 1981.

Amongst various other orders, the company is presently executing orders for the 850 MW Ratle HEP (J&K) for limited scope of E&M works and renovation and modernisation (R&M) of the 105 MW Loktak HEP (Manipur) for M/s NHPC.

BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,97,000 MW globally. Significantly, with over 5 decades of experience, the company is firmly established as a leader in India's hydro segment. BHEL has a portfolio of over 500 hydroelectric sets with a cumulative capacity of more than 32,000 MW in India and abroad.

Read Also BHEL Manufactures First Indigenous SCR Catalysts for Yadadri Power Station to Reduce NOx Emissions

BHEL Partnerships

BHEL has been a significant partner in the development of the hydro power sector in India. Apart from Dibang HEP, BHEL is presently executing hydroelectric projects of 4,200 MW in India and 3,200 MW abroad. Major ongoing projects include 12x80 MW Polavaram HEP, 4x111 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti, 2x115 MW Lower Sileru HEP in India and 4x225 MW Arun-3 HEP & 2x20 MW Rahughat HEP in Nepal and 6x200 MW Punatsangchhu-I & 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II in Bhutan.

BHEL is also carrying out comprehensive R&M of 6 hydro projects (over 650 MW) across the country. Further, BHEL has diversified into supplying large size Francis type Pump-motors sets for Lift Irrigation Schemes, and is currently executing the Pump–Motor Sets for the world’s largest lift irrigation project at Kaleswaram, Telangana.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)