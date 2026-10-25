 BHEL Announces Senior Management Reshuffle, Rajeeva Srivastava & Amit Gupta Take Charge Of Key Divisions
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BHEL Announces Senior Management Reshuffle, Rajeeva Srivastava & Amit Gupta Take Charge Of Key Divisions

BHEL appoints Rajeeva Srivastava as international operations head and Amit Gupta as defence and aerospace head from October 25, following Executive Director Jitendra Das's retirement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
BHEL Announces Senior Management Reshuffle, Rajeeva Srivastava & Amit Gupta Take Charge Of Key Divisions
BHEL Announces Senior Management Reshuffle, Rajeeva Srivastava & Amit Gupta Take Charge Of Key Divisions. |

Mumbai: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a government-owned engineering and manufacturing company, has announced changes in its senior management, appointing two experienced officials to lead its international operations and defence and aerospace businesses.

The appointments became effective on October 25, 2026, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges on Sunday.

Rajeeva Srivastava To Head International Operations

BHEL has appointed Rajeeva Srivastava as General Manager and Head of International Operations, based in New Delhi.

In his new role, Srivastava will oversee the company's international operations and report directly to the Director (IS & P).

Srivastava holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical Engineering. He joined BHEL on August 10, 1992, and has completed 34 years of service with the company.

His appointment places an experienced company official in charge of BHEL's international operations.

Amit Gupta To Lead Defence And Aerospace Business

The company has also appointed Amit Gupta as General Manager and Head of the Defence and Aerospace Business Group (DABG), Industry Sector, New Delhi.

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Gupta will report to the Director (IS & P), according to the company's official disclosure.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering.

Gupta joined BHEL on February 3, 1992, and brings 34 years of experience within the organisation.

Jitendra Das Retires From Service

The management changes follow the retirement of Jitendra Das, who served as Executive Director (IS & IO), New Delhi.

Das superannuated from the company's services on October 24, 2026, a day before the new appointments became effective.

Company Informs Stock Exchanges

BHEL disclosed these developments under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

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The filing, signed by Senior Manager (Company Secretary) Miriam Vandana, formally communicated the changes to the BSE and National Stock Exchange.

The appointments mark a leadership transition across two important business divisions of the public sector enterprise.

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