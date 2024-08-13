 Bharti Enterprises Forays Into British Territory With Strategic 24.5% Stake Acquisition In BT Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharti Enterprises Forays Into British Territory With Strategic 24.5% Stake Acquisition In BT Group

Bharti Enterprises Forays Into British Territory With Strategic 24.5% Stake Acquisition In BT Group

The purchase will occur in two stages: an initial 9.99 per cent stake will be acquired immediately, with the remaining 14.51 per cent following the necessary regulatory approvals.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
article-image

Bharti Enterprises, helmed by Bharti Enterprises, recently announced its acquisition of a 24.5 per cent stake in British Telecom Group Plc (BT), which is the United Kingdom's largest mobile and broadband services provider.

This recent development was carried out through Bharti Televentures UK Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharti’s global investment arm. Moreover, this also marks a major steps in the company history, entering into one of the world's most established telecom markets.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'
Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said England Cricketer 'Took His Own Life'
Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said England Cricketer 'Took His Own Life'
Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints Left Unaddressed For 2 Years; VIDEO Viral
Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints Left Unaddressed For 2 Years; VIDEO Viral

About the deal

Although, the exact financial details of the deal remain under wraps, as per market analysts, it is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 4 billion, given BT's market valuation of around USD 15 billion.

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Furthermore, the purchase will occur in two stages: an initial 9.99 per cent stake will be acquired immediately, with the remaining 14.51 per cent following the necessary regulatory approvals.

In addition, it is to be noted that this recent investment, however, is entirely separate from Bharti Airtel, Bharti Enterprises' flagship telecom company in India.

The company in a statement releases on Monday said, “The shares will be purchased through Bharti Televentures UK Ltd – a company established and wholly owned by Bharti Global. Bharti Televentures UK Ltd has entered into a binding agreement with Altice UK to acquire 9.99 per cent stake of BT Group's issued capital imminently with the balance 14.51 per cent of BT's share capital to be acquired following receipt of applicable regulatory clearances."

Read Also
'BSNL Ready, Bharat Ready': State-Owned Telecom Giant To Roll Out 4G/5G-Compatible SIMs With No...
article-image

Reviving Old Ties, Creating New Synergies

From 1997 to 2001, BT held a 21 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel, and now, with this new announcement by the company, it is expected to explore synergies in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G research and development, and core engineering.

“This investment in BT aims to support our hon’ble prime minister’s vision in elevating and broadening India-UK ties. Bharti’s own record of owning and operating telecom and broadband networks around the world is underpinned by placing customers, digital innovation, and operational efficiency at the heart of its business,” added Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Surge By ₹500 To ₹72,850 Amid Global Tensions And Rising Domestic Demand

Gold Prices Surge By ₹500 To ₹72,850 Amid Global Tensions And Rising Domestic Demand

The World's First 'Strategic SUV': Skywell BE11

The World's First 'Strategic SUV': Skywell BE11

5 key tips to secure the best deal on a used car loan

5 key tips to secure the best deal on a used car loan

Indian Companies Are Looking To International Markets For Growth: CRISIL

Indian Companies Are Looking To International Markets For Growth: CRISIL

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...