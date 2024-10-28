 Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
The mobile revenue, increased by 18.5 per cent year-on-year. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter reached Rs 233, up from Rs 203 in Q2 of the previous year.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Limited on Monday (October 28) has released its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024 of both consolidated and standalone metrics, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Here’s a look at the of the company's performance in Q2FY25:

Consolidated Financial Highlights

In the consolidated results, the telecom operator reported a total income of Rs 41,728 crore, an increase from Rs 37,374.2 crore in the same period last year.

The total expenses rose to Rs 19,627.1 crore, up from Rs 17,530.1 crore year-on-year.

Despite of the surge in expenses, the company reported a substantial profit of Rs 4,153.4 crore, compared to Rs 2,093.2 crore in Q2 of the previous year.

Furthermore, the company posted a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenues, reaching Rs 41,473.3 crore. The company's consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) also saw a surge, amounting Rs 22,021 crore.

Standalone Financial Highlights

On a standalone basis, the total income for the standalone segment amounted to Rs 27,392.5 crore, compared to Rs 23,685 crore a year ago.

Total expenses in this segment rose to Rs 12,031.7 crore from Rs 10,786.5 crore year-on-year, resulting in a profit of Rs 2,517.6 crore.

Market Performance

As for the market performance, Bharti Airtel's shares ended the day at Rs 1,665.05, slightly down by 0.057 per cent.

The stock opened at Rs 1,658.15, reached a high of Rs 1,677.85, and dipped to a low of Rs 1,645.65 during the trading session.

