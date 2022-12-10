e-Paper Get App
Bharti Airtel board allows conversion of foreign currency bonds to shares

The bonds worth $1billion were offered in January 2020, and can be conveted into stocks anytime before February 7, 2025.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
As per an exchange filing, Bharti Airtel's board has approved the conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds into 1,188,917 shares equity shares worth Rs 5 each, after receiving principal value of $8.6 million from FCCB holders.

