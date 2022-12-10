Bharti Airtel board allows conversion of foreign currency bonds to shares

As per an exchange filing, Bharti Airtel's board has approved the conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds into 1,188,917 shares equity shares worth Rs 5 each, after receiving principal value of $8.6 million from FCCB holders.
The bonds worth $1billion were offered in January 2020, and can be conveted into stocks anytime before February 7, 2025.
