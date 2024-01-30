Bharat Electronics Secures Orders Worth ₹847.84 Cr, Including Major IT Infrastructure Project From Finance Ministry

Bharat Electronics | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

State-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 847.84 crore, including a major project from the finance ministry.

The company bagged an order worth Rs 665.84 crore (plus taxes) from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Ministry of Finance, to implement and manage IT infrastructure.

"The scope of the project is to supply, install and maintain IT and networking infra, field IT support and centralised management and monitoring," BEL said in a filing to BSE, adding the maintenance support will be provided for five years which includes the implementation period.

"This is one of the biggest civilian projects acquired on competitive basis by BEL during the current financial year," it said.

Read Also Suzlon Secures 642 MW Wind Power Project Order From Evren's ABC Cleantech

Orders in current fiscal year

BEL has also received orders worth Rs 182 crore towards miscellaneous spares and services. With this, BEL has received cumulative orders of Rs 28,494 crore in the current fiscal.