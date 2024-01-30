Suzlon Secures 642 MW Wind Power Project Order From Evren's ABC Cleantech | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Tuesday announced an order win for the supply of WTGs for a 642 MW wind power project from an Evren Company, ‘ABC Cleantech Private Limited (ACPL)’, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

Evren is a joint venture in India between Brookfield and Axis Energy. Suzlon will install 214 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each in Andhra Pradesh.

About the order

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144‐140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and undertake installation and commissioning for the project. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "It is a delight to start the year with a significant order announcement from Evren. Suzlon is committed to partnering with Evren to enhance their green energy portfolios while helping advance India’s renewable energy goals”.

Suman Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Evren said, "We are delighted to partner with Suzlon Energy for this project. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and operational capacities to develop and operate a high‐quality clean energy portfolio in India in the years to come.”

Suzlon Energy Limited shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy Limited on Tuesday at 12:20 pm IST were at Rs 44.60, up by 3.12 per cent.