Bharat Electronics Secures ₹533 Crore Fresh Orders, Drones & Cyber Security Among Key Deals

BEL secures fresh orders worth Rs 533 crore since September 17. |

Mumbai: Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 533 crore, strengthening its business portfolio across defence electronics, communication systems, drones and cyber security solutions.

The company announced the fresh orders on Tuesday, October 13, through a regulatory filing submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Orders Since September

According to the company , the latest contracts have been received since its previous order disclosure on September 17, 2026.

The new orders cover several defence-related products and services, reflecting BEL's presence across different segments of the defence electronics industry.

The company, however, did not disclose individual contract values, customer names or execution timelines for these orders.

What Are The Major Orders?

The latest contracts include communication equipment, avionics, cyber security solutions, drones, jammers and software solutions.

BEL has also received orders for upgrades, spare parts and services, indicating demand for both new equipment and support for existing systems.

Communication equipment and avionics are important components of modern defence operations, while drones and jammers are increasingly relevant to electronic warfare and surveillance capabilities.

Cyber security solutions also form part of the latest orders, highlighting the company's involvement in technology-driven defence requirements.

What Does This Mean For BEL?

The additional Rs 533 crore worth of orders will contribute to BEL's business pipeline as the company continues supplying electronic systems and related services.

The contracts cover multiple product categories rather than a single equipment segment, providing a wider range of business opportunities.

However, the company has not provided details about the expected revenue contribution or delivery schedule.

Company Makes Exchange Disclosure

BEL informed both stock exchanges about the development under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

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The Bengaluru-headquartered defence company operates under the Ministry of Defence.

The latest announcement confirms additional orders received since September, although the company's updated total order book was not disclosed in the filing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Bharat Electronics Limited's stock exchange filing dated October 13, 2026, for informational purposes only.