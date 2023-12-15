Bharat Electronics Secures ₹4,522 Cr Indian Army Order For Calibre Fuses | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received an order of Rs 4,522 Crore from Indian Army for the supply of Fuses for various calibres, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The contract has been signed on 15th Dec 2023 by Maj Gen Gurpreet Singh Choudhry, SM, VSM [JS (Army & TA)/DMA] & Bhanu Prakash Srivastava CMD, BEL in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Anand, AVSM, VSM, Additional Secretary (DMA). Indigenisation of Critical Technologies was the key requirement of tender.

The project will have participation of Indian Electronics and associated Industries, including MSMEs which are sub-vendors of BEL. The equipments manufactured by BEL are part of Atmanirbhar Bharat’ program.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 356 Crores since the last disclosure on 6th Dec 2023 and the said orders pertain to other products like EW (Electronic Warfare) Testers, Medical Systems (Exports), Consumables and Batteries for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Night Vision Devices Spares and Services.

BEL has cumulatively received orders worth Rs 23176 Crores (excl. taxes) in the current financial year 2023-24.

Bharat Electronics Limited shares

The shares of Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday at 3:06 pm IST were at Rs 169, up by 3.05 per cent.