Bharat Electronics Records 1.83% Turnover Growth, Reaching ₹4120.10 Cr in Q3FY24

Bharat Electronics | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence PSU, reported a turnover of Rs. 4,120.10 crores in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. This reflects a growth of 1.83 per cent compared to the turnover of Rs. 4,046.11 crores recorded during the same period in the previous year, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Profit before and after tax

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the third quarter of FY 2023-24 reached Rs. 1,172.26 crores, marking an surge of 46.45 per cent over the PBT of Rs. 800.43 crores reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 893.30 crores, showcasing a growth of 49.19 per cent compared to the PAT of Rs. 598.77 crores in the same quarter last year.

Cumulative performance

For the cumulative performance up to the third quarter of FY 2023-24, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs. 11,484.92 crores, surpassing the Rs. 11,005.89 crores recorded in the corresponding period of the preceding year. The PBT increased to Rs. 2,948.95 crores, up from Rs. 2,203.39 crores, while the PAT saw a rise to Rs. 2,236.48 crores from Rs. 1,641.31 crores.

Interim dividend

During the meeting held today, the Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of Rs. 0.70 paise per equity share on face value of Rs. 1 each. This dividend is set to be disbursed to eligible shareholders as of the record date, which is February 10, 2024.

Order book position

Moreover, the order book position of BEL as of January 1, 2024, revealed a robust figure of Rs. 76,217 crores, indicating a strong pipeline of projects and contracts.

BEL shares

The shares of BEL on Monday at 1:57 pm IST were trading at Rs 192.20, up by 1.32 per cent.