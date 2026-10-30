Bharat Electronics' Q2 FY27 Consolidated Profit Jumps 19.68% To ₹1,540.37 Crore

Bharat Electronics Limited | Representational Image

Mumbai: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,540.37 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 19.68% increase compared to ₹1,287.16 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Performance

The defence public sector undertaking’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹7,327.72 crore. This is a rise from ₹5,792.09 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY 2025-26.

Half-Yearly Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, BEL recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹2,594.90 crore, up from ₹2,256.21 crore in the prior half-year period. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year was ₹12,874.70 crore, an increase from ₹10,231.83 crore in the previous year's first half.

Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹5,460.74 crore, compared to ₹4,320.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, and ₹4,218.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹2.11. This compares to ₹1.76 for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Order Book

As of 1 October 2026, the company’s order book position stood at ₹68,717 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.