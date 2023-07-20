Bharat Dynamics Announces The Appointment Of A. Madhavarao As Chairman and Managing Director Of The Company | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Thursday announced that Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India vide its Office Memorandum, conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority for the appointment of A. Madhavarao Director as Chairman and Managing Director on the Board of the company with effective from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation i.e. April,30,2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About A. Madhavarao

Commodore A. Madhavarao (Retd.) has assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on July,19,2023. He had joined Bharat Dynamics Limited in March 2020 as Executive Director and was currently holding the post of Director (Technical) with additional charge of Director (Production).

In his previous appointments at BDL, he played a significant role in establishing a Product Support Group to provide credible support the Indian Armed Forces, enhancing the in house R & D activities and establishing an effective supply chain to meet Production schedules. He played a pivotal role in developing infrastructure in BDL to enable the Company take up initiatives towards realization of Atmanirbharta in Defence and manufacturing of future generation of advanced missiles on a fast-track basis. He has been instrumental in signing of contracts with the Indian armed Forces/Ministry of Defence and other foreign countries contributing significantly to the current healthy order book position of the Company.

He was instrumental in setting up the Nuclear and Safety field organisation in Visakhapatnam for induction of Nuclear Submarines into the Indian Navy. He served onboard two classes of submarines of Indian Navy and played a key role in the induction of Nuclear Submarine Chakra. He has also served on three frontline ships of the Navy and held key positions in the Command Headquarters in Visakhapatnam and Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence Navy, New Delhi and was responsible for future planning and policy making.

He has a long association with the Naval Dockyards, served as General Manager Technical at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Shares

The shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd on Thursday at 11:50 am IST were at ₹1,175.10, up by 0.56 percent.

