 CSB Bank Allots 5,65,168 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCSB Bank Allots 5,65,168 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

CSB Bank Allots 5,65,168 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each fully paid-up of the Bank, at an exercise price of ₹289.30 per equity share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
CSB Bank Allots 5,65,168 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File photo

CSB Bank on Thursday announced the allotment of 5,65,168 equity shares to employees as share option under CSB Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each fully paid-up of the Bank, at an exercise price of ₹289.30 per equity share.

The Scheme has been formulated and approved by the Shareholders of the Bank pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI Regulations, 2014 which has been replaced by the SEBI Regulations, 2021.

Read Also
CSB Bank Appoints Biswamohan Mahapatra As Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) Of The...
article-image

The said options shall vest, as under:

(i) 25 percent of the options granted (rounded off to the nearest 100) shall vest on completion of 12 months from the grant date i.e. on July 20, 2024.

(ii) 25 percent of the options granted (rounded off to the nearest 100) shall vest on completion of 24 months from the grant date i.e. on July 20, 2025.

(iii) 25 percent of the options granted (rounded off to the nearest 100) shall vest on completion of 36 months from the grant date i.e. on July 20, 2026.

(iv) Balance options granted shall vest on completion of 48 months from the grant date i.e. on July 20, 2027.

CSB Bank shares

The shares of CSB Bank on Thursday at 11:24 am IST  were at ₹292.40, up by 1.07 percent.

Read Also
CSB Bank net profit jumps to Rs 130.67 cr in March quarter
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bharat Dynamics Announces The Appointment Of A. Madhavarao As Chairman and Managing Director Of The...

Bharat Dynamics Announces The Appointment Of A. Madhavarao As Chairman and Managing Director Of The...

Unacademy's Relevel Users Demand Complete Refund; Edtech Giant Maintains Transparency

Unacademy's Relevel Users Demand Complete Refund; Edtech Giant Maintains Transparency

CSB Bank Allots 5,65,168 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

CSB Bank Allots 5,65,168 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...