CSB Bank Appoints Biswamohan Mahapatra As Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) Of The Company |

CSB Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Biswamohan Mahapatra as an Additional Director (NonExecutive & Independent) of the Bank for a period of five years with effect from June 20, 2023 up to June 19, 2028, ased on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company announced through an exchange filing.

He was a central banker, with a career spanning about 33 years in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in various capacities and retired as Executive Director in August 2014. He had mostly worked in the areas of banking regulation & supervision, currency management, financial market operations and general administration at RBI. As Executive Director, he handled banking regulation and policy matters. He was instrumental in the implementation of Basel III regulations. The guidelines for setting up universal banks and differentiated banks like small finance banks and payments banks were overseen by him. He was associated with various working groups and committees and represented the RBI as a member/Chairman/Convenor of these various working groups and committees. Post retirement, he was an advisor to the RBI on the bank licensing process. He was the convener of the Government of India Task Force to set up the Resolution Corporation under the Indian Financial Code.

He is currently on the Board of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ECL Finance Ltd. and HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd as an independent director and is the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of Nido Home Finance Limited (Formerly known as Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited), National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI International Payments Ltd. and NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.