Beyoung to hire over 150 professionals; plans to launch new clothing collection

Beyoung is all set to launch a brand-new clothing collection during the festive season. Previously, the company worked with a workforce of 70+ employees, but recently it plans to increase the workforce to triple rates. Beyoung has also initiated a new office space for 150 new hires.

The company will also launch a new product portfolio featuring new season’s collection for men and women. The collection will feature both formal and semi-formals for male and female like shirts, winter-wear, jeggings, kurtis, denim, looper shorts and a lot more within a semi-premium range.

Shivam Soni, Co-Founder & CEO, Beyoung.in said, “Beyoung is about to put a step in the semi-premium segments with its newest launch at budget-friendly rates along with assuring premium quality. To meet the organizational demand, we are hiring 150+ professional in current financial year. We are also setting up a new high-tech office space to accommodate the new hired people in Udaipur.”

Beyoung will also provide employment opportunities for freshers and experienced people with job positions and training sessions for all. This is for its headquarters in Udaipur. The idea is to create employment for 150+ people by 2022 and 750+ more opportunities by 2024, said Soni.

The team is planning to build up 100+ offline stores in first and two-tier cities of India leading to rise in sales by 800 percent to 400 Crore+ ARR. This would also mean introduction of 50+ new categories and product launches, it said in a press release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:43 PM IST