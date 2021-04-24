Beware of financial frauds related to life-saving and other drugs, says SBI

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has observed that there have been attempts by fraudsters to woo individuals to buy life saving medicines. In this process, the culprit asks the victim to transfer money into their bank account.

SBI is asking people not to fall prey to such attempts of fraudsters.

Taking cognisance of this fact the public sector bank has taken to microblogging site to inform people about this issue. The Bank tweeted, “Please ensure to verify the authenticity of the beneficiary you are dealing with before making any payment.”

The bank claimed that it has come to their notice that fraudsters are attempting to lure people by offering life saving and other medicines while asking them to transfer money in their bank account. “We advise people to verify these claims and take informed decisions.,” bank added.

In November last year, SBI warned about the growing frauds on the pretext of COVID-19. These fraudsters were offering free medical tests and giving fake offers for financial aid. These culprits were approaching the general public as representatives of government authorities, healthcare workers or healthcare groups.

In the past, there were frauds related to COVID-19 relief funds or donations as well.

At times when COVID-19 cases are rising and there is a shortage of vaccines, people fall prey to such fraudsters. According to the data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning India had recorded 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 2,19,838 people had been discharged.