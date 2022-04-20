Betterhalf.ai partners with Bobble AI to increase brand awareness

Betterhalf.ai – AI-driven new-age partner search app has recently announced its partnership with Bobble AI – Conversation Media Platform. The partnership is aimed at increasing brand awareness for Betterhalf.ai among the tier 1 & tier 2 cities of India.

Bobble AI helps brands to reaching out to their potential users/ customers by putting brands into user’s relevant conversations creatively through highly engaging digital content like GIFs & Stickers, according to an official statement.

Betterhalf.ai and Bobble.ai tied up to launch the campaign starting from the first week of March '22. The new-age AI-based matrimony app has partnered with Bobble AI for a year-long association to create brand awareness for Betterhalf.ai among its target user base by leveraging the potential of Conversation Media Marketing (CMM).

As part of this association Bobble AI will be creating engaging, sticky fun content and distributing it to millions of its relevant users throughout the year, the statement added. As part of the year long campaign, Betterhalf.ai launched 4 stickers in phase one of the campaign.

Commenting on the partnership, Pawan Gupta, Co Founder & CEO, Betterhalf.ai said, “We are very excited about this partnership and quite sure that with the help of AI powered CMM solutions that Bobble AI offers, we will be able to garner massive brand awareness among our relevant user base and that will help us achieve our business goals..”

Talking about the year long partnership with Betterhalf.ai Ankit Prasad, Co-founder & CEO, Bobble.ai said, “We look forward to creating the same level of engagement in the second phase of the campaign.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:42 PM IST