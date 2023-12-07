Beshak.org Responds To Policybazaar Legal Notice; Founder Mahavir Chopra Reaffirms Commitment To Unbiased Content & Freedom Of Speech

Beshak.org logo |

Mahavir Chopra, the founder of insurance platform Beshak.org, has publicly released a legal notice received from Policybazaar, another major player in the insurance sector. Chopra shared this notice on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) handle, making a move in the ongoing discourse surrounding insurance and financial content providers.

In a post on X, Chopra wrote, "Based on many requests, we are making the legal notice public. It's from Policybazaar."

"We stand by what we wrote. Our content is 100% unbiased - based on facts. Period. We will fight for our constitutional rights of freedom of speech," it added.

Chopra also attached a copy of the legal notice against defamation of Policybazaar's clients and disparagement, sent by Policybazaar to Beshak.org, in his post on X.

The Beshak.org founder further stated, "But wait, what surprises me is this - when we tweeted our review, we received a nice response from their CEO.

"If you read the response, did he find it constructive then? They even took data from us in the DM to check stuff. What would have happened now?"

He also cited a post of Sarbir Singh, CEO of Policybazaar, dated February 5, 2022, stating, "Thanks, http://Beshak.org - we will work on the points of improvement that you have suggested. In some cases, it was probably chance that resulted in your experience. Our claims process is very good now, and we are continuously working to make it even better."

Chopra continued, "Our mission is to help people make informed decisions, not to defame. Since we started, all our content has been constructive. We will stand by our mission. We decided to make this public so that people know the struggles of small, bootstrapped, mission-led companies in India."

"Really thankful to so many experienced folks who sprung to action - who are supporting us, who are DM'ing us, guiding us, and standing by us. You are the reason we will continue to have faith, and we will continue to exist. Really grateful," Chopra stated.