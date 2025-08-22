 Bengaluru Police Launches Offer, 50% Off On Pending Challans For A Limited Time; Golden Chance To Clear Old Fines Easily
Bengaluru Traffic Police is offering a 50 percent discount on pending traffic fines from August 23 to September 12, allowing residents to clear old challans easily through multiple online and offline methods.

Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Big Relief for Vehicle Owners in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has come up with a great opportunity for residents of the city. If you have any old pending traffic challans (fines), you can now clear them by paying only 50 percent of the amount. This special discount scheme will run from August 23 to September 12.

How Can You Get the Benefit?

If there is any fine pending on your vehicle, you only need to pay half the amount during this offer.

For example, if your fine is Rs 1000, you can clear it by paying just Rs 500.

Where and How to Pay the Fine?

There are many simple ways to pay your traffic fine:

- Through the KSP (Karnataka State Police) mobile app

- Using the BTP ASTraM app, made especially by the Bengaluru Traffic Division

- Visit the nearest traffic police station and pay by giving your vehicle number

- Go to the Traffic Management Center and make the payment

- Use the Karnataka One or Bangalore One websites for online payment

Why This Discount is Being Given

The traffic police say that such offers help people to clear their dues without legal trouble. These schemes were done earlier too, and many people took part. It helps the police recover crores of rupees, and also reduces the burden on the public.

Success of Last Year’s Offer

In 2023, Bengaluru Traffic Police also gave a 50 percent discount on fines. That time, over 2 lakh challans were cleared, and the police collected more than Rs 5.6 crore.

