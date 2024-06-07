Bengaluru Airport Introduces India's First Biometric-Enabled Self-Bag Drop: All You Need To Know

Bengaluru Airport Introduces India's First Biometric-Enabled Self-Bag Drop | BLR Airport/X

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, operated by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), has once again set a new benchmark in passenger convenience and technology.

The airport recently launched the country's first biometric-enabled self-bag drop facility, transforming the way domestic passengers, particularly those flying with Tata Group Airlines, manage their baggage.

Here's everything you need to know about it:

Bengaluru airport is one that always tries to be at the forefront of technological advancement.

Earlier in 2018, KIA introduces a fully automated self bag drop system allowing passengers to check their luggage independently

This initiative was followed by the pilot of DigiYatra in 2019, aimed at streamlining passenger flow and minimising queues through the use of facial recognition technology.

Today our MD & CEO, Hari K. Marar unveiled India’s first biometric enabled self-baggage drop facility at BLR Airport along with our partners and team.



Passengers flying Tata Group airlines - Air India, Air India Express & Vistara can now check in their luggage seamlessly with… pic.twitter.com/UUmoBEFE4Z — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) June 4, 2024

How the Biometric Self-Bag Drop Works

With the new biometric-enabled self-bag drop facility, the process has become even more seamless.

1. Upon arriving at Terminal 2 of the airport, the DigiYatra domestic passengers can select the option of ‘scan your face biometric for baggage drop’ o at the self-bag drop machines.

2. The machine then prompts the passenger to look directly into the camera to capture the biometric image as this scan allows to retrieve the passenger’s flight details.

3. Passengers are then prompted to declare any dangerous goods that they might be carrying.

4. After making the declaration process, the passengers are then instructed to place their bag on the conveyor belt. Then, the machine will prompt them to attach a baggage tag, which can be generated by the machine or printed at a self-service kiosk beforehand.

The Biometric Self-Bag Drop | BLR Airport/X

5. The bag is then measured, weighed, and scanned automatically before being fed into the baggage handling system. A baggage receipt is generated for the passenger.

6. In cases of excess baggage, passengers are directed to a counter for payment. However, BIAL plans to introduce a UPI payment option at the machines soon, enabling passengers to pay for excess baggage on the spot.

Currently, this biometric-enabled self-bag drop facility is available only to domestic passengers flying with Tata Group Airlines. This include the Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara, from Terminal 2.

Furthermore, BIAL is also planning to extend this facility to Terminal 1 (T1) and include other domestic airlines in a phased manner.