Benares Hotels Q1 Net Profit Rises 8.6% To ₹11.07 Crore; Thomas Kunjukunju Appointed CFO

Benares Hotels reported an 8.6 percent rise in standalone net profit. |

Mumbai: Benares Hotels Ltd on Tuesday announced an 8.6 percent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 11.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is up from Rs 10.19 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Income from operations grew by 35.47 percent year-on-year, reaching Rs 33.89 crore for the quarter. This compares to Rs 25.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Expenses Analysis

Total expenses for the quarter increased by 45.47 percent to Rs 24.14 crore, up from Rs 16.60 crore in the prior year's first quarter. Employee benefits expense rose to Rs 5.27 crore from Rs 4.05 crore year-on-year.

New CFO Appointment

The company's board approved the appointment of Thomas Kunjukunju as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel. Kunjukunju's appointment is effective from 14 July 2026.

Quarter-on-Quarter Comparison

Sequentially, Benares Hotels saw a decline in its performance compared to the previous quarter. Net profit fell by 46.68 percent from Rs 20.73 crore in Q4 FY26, while income from operations dropped by 30.27 percent from Rs 48.60 crore.

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Financial Summary

Other income for the quarter stood at Rs 1.33 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense was Rs 2.63 crore, and finance costs were Rs 0.12 crore for the period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.