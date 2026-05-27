Raja Bahadur International Reports ₹7.8 Crore Total Income Backed By Financial Assets

Raja Bahadur International reported a 14 percent decline in consolidated Q4 FY26 total income to Rupees 7.8 crore, while net profit fell to Rupees 0.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Raja Bahadur International Limited's total income stood at Rupees 7.8 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 9.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported lower earnings in Q4 FY26 as consolidated total income declined year-on-year during the quarter. Profit after tax fell 11 percent to Rupees 0.8 crore from Rupees 0.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax also declined 27 percent year-on-year to Rupees 0.8 crore during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, the company reported moderate performance improvement. Total income increased 5.4 percent from Rupees 7.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 14 percent from Rupees 0.7 crore. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 7 crore against Rupees 8 crore in the year-ago period. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 0.5 crore from Rupees 0.4 crore in Q4 FY25, while finance costs remained elevated at Rupees 4.5 crore. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 32.32 compared with Rupees 48.10 in the corresponding quarter last year.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it continues to prepare financial statements under Indian Accounting Standards and reports results on both a standalone and consolidated basis. Raja Bahadur International’s consolidated financials include subsidiary Samruddha Realty Private Limited. The company’s expenses were mainly led by finance costs and depreciation charges. During FY26, the company also reported interest income and gains from financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated total income rose 20 percent to Rupees 36.9 crore from Rupees 30.8 crore in FY25. Profit after tax increased sharply to Rupees 10.4 crore from a loss of Rupees 0.9 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 13.7 crore compared with a loss before tax of Rupees 1 crore in FY25. The company reported consolidated reserves and surplus of Rupees 10.6 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.