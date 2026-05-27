Suyog Telematics Reports ₹14.5 Crore Q4 Profit Against Year-Ago Loss

Suyog Telematics reported 12 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26 revenue from operations to Rupees 56 crore. |

Mumbai: Suyog Telematics Limited reported improved earnings in Q4 FY26, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 12 percent year-on-year to Rupees 56 crore. Total revenue increased 14 percent to Rupees 57.1 crore during the quarter. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 14.5 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 13.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 20.1 crore against a loss of Rupees 9.1 crore a year ago.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, consolidated revenue from operations remained largely flat compared with Rupees 55.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined marginally from Rupees 14.6 crore. Finance costs increased to Rupees 6.8 crore from Rupees 5.8 crore in the previous quarter, while depreciation expenses rose to Rupees 16 crore. Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 37 crore compared with Rupees 59.2 crore in Q4 FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it recognised accrued and provisional income under revenue from operations linked to IP lease rental and fibre business contracts with telecom operators and government customers. Suyog also completed the full-year consolidation of subsidiary Lotus Tele Infra Private Limited during FY26. The company continued investments in telecom infrastructure assets, with property, plant, and equipment rising to Rupees 346.5 crore as of March 2026. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 12.35 on a basic basis and Rupees 11.84 on a diluted basis.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 15 percent to Rupees 222 crore from Rupees 193 crore in FY25. Profit after tax increased 56 percent to Rupees 63.1 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 83.2 crore from Rupees 56 crore in the previous year.

The company also completed the conversion of remaining promoter warrants into equity shares during FY26. Suyog said internal controls will be strengthened further in line with the expanding scale of operations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.