Gujarat Hotels Reports 41% Decline In Q1 FY27 Revenue From Operations, Net Profit Down 6.5% YoY

Gujarat Hotels Reports 6.5 percent Decline In Q1 FY27 Net Profit. |

Mumbai: Gujarat Hotels Limited reported standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenue from operations declined 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 94.91 lakh from Rs 161.53 lakh a year earlier.

Net profit fell 6.5 percent to Rs 146.99 lakh from Rs 157.16 lakh. On a sequential basis, revenue from operations and profitability improved compared with the March 2026 quarter, reflecting a stronger start than the immediately preceding quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income increased 6.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 197.75 lakh from Rs 186.39 lakh, while profit before tax rose 5.5 percent to Rs 183.47 lakh from Rs 173.86 lakh. Net profit also improved 4.7 percent sequentially from Rs 140.43 lakh.

Compared with the corresponding quarter last year, total income declined 9.3 percent, profit before tax fell 9.5 percent, and net profit decreased 6.5 percent. Total expenses stood at Rs 14.28 lakh during the quarter against Rs 12.53 lakh in the previous quarter and Rs 15.18 lakh a year earlier.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company stated that it operates in a single business segment, hoteliering, and within one geographical segment, India. No exceptional items were reported during the quarter. Tax expense stood at Rs 36.48 lakh, while earnings per share came in at Rs 3.88 on both a basic and diluted basis, compared with Rs 3.71 in the preceding quarter and Rs 4.15 a year earlier.

Annual Context

For FY26, Gujarat Hotels reported total income of Rs 771.70 lakh and net profit of Rs 565.65 lakh. The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited standalone financial results and does not constitute investment advice.