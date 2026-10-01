BEML Unveils India's First Indigenous 60-Ton Electric Dump Truck, BH60-EV

60-Ton Electric Dump Truck |

Mumbai: BEML Limited announced on 1 October 2026 that it has unveiled India’s first indigenous 60-ton electric dump truck, the BH60-EV. The launch took place at the company's Mysuru Complex.

Electric Mobility Expansion

The BH60-EV advances BEML’s electric mobility portfolio, offering zero tailpipe emissions and high-capacity performance for demanding mining and infrastructure applications. The company previously launched a 35-ton Electric Dump Truck on 10 April 2026.

Cost and Environmental Benefits

The BH60-EV is designed to deliver 40-60% lower operating costs compared to conventional diesel-powered equipment. BEML stated that it enables an estimated annual reduction of around 130 tonnes of CO2 emissions per vehicle, subject to operating conditions.

Technical Specifications

The BH60-EV is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) integrated with a rugged gearbox and a 1,000 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack. It offers a payload capacity of 54,500 kg with a rock body and a volumetric body capacity of 36.4 cubic metres.

Charging Solution

BEML also provides a complete charging station solution, which is compatible with site electrical infrastructure and scalable for fleet operations. This allows customers to adopt electric heavy-duty equipment with a tailored charging ecosystem.

Management Commentary

Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Limited, said the BH60-EV marks a significant milestone in BEML’s journey towards next-generation electric mobility for heavy industry. Roy added that it demonstrates the company's capability to develop high-capacity electric equipment tailored to demanding requirements of mining and infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.