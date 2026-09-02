BEML Secures ₹180.60 Crore Order, To Supply More Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainsets

BEML has received an additional Rs 180.60 crore order from Integral Coach Factory. |

Mumbai: State-owned engineering company BEML Limited has secured an additional order worth about Rs 180.60 crore for manufacturing and supplying Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.

The order has been placed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, September 2.

Order Received From ICF

BEML informed the National Stock Exchange and BSE about the fresh order under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The company said the contract was received in the normal course of business. However, it did not disclose the number of trainsets covered under the order or provide a delivery schedule.

The latest contract is an additional order, further strengthening BEML’s role in the manufacturing and supply of rolling stock for Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat programme.

Focus On Sleeper Trainsets

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are being developed to support comfortable overnight and long-distance travel. Unlike the existing chair-car versions, the sleeper variant is designed for routes where passengers travel for longer durations.

The new order is expected to add to BEML’s rail and metro business order book. It also reflects the government’s continued focus on modernising railway services with domestically manufactured trains.

BEML’s Railway Business

BEML operates across several key sectors, including rail and metro, defence and aerospace, mining and construction. The public sector company manufactures railway coaches, metro cars, defence vehicles and heavy equipment.

The company’s involvement in the Vande Bharat Sleeper project gives it an important position in Indian Railways’ plan to introduce modern sleeper trains on major intercity routes.

The Rs 180.60 crore order provides additional revenue visibility for BEML’s rolling stock division. Its execution will be watched closely as Indian Railways expands the Vande Bharat network beyond daytime chair-car services.

Further details regarding the production timeline, trainset configuration and delivery milestones are expected to emerge as the project progresses.

Disclaimer: This article is based on BEML’s exchange filing and is for informational purposes only; investors should verify details before investing.