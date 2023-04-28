 BBC Chairman Richard Sharp steps down over alleged involvement in Boris Johnson loan row
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBBC Chairman Richard Sharp steps down over alleged involvement in Boris Johnson loan row

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp steps down over alleged involvement in Boris Johnson loan row

Sharp was accused of introducing Johnson's Canadian cousin to the head of civil service in the UK for discussing the deal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Caught in the eye of a storm for allegedly facilitating a GBP 800,000 loan for British PM Boris Johnson, BBC Chairman Richard Sharp has stepped down from his post. Sharp was accused of introducing Johnson's Canadian cousin to the head of civil service in the UK for discussing the deal, after which he was recommended for the post fo BBC Chairman.

Sharp had been flagged for two non-disclosure breaches by the Commissioner of Public Appointments as he told Johnson about his intention to become BBC Chairman.

Read Also
Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter
article-image

Loan for job

  • He then offered to facilitate the interaction between Canadian Sam Blyth, who said he could help Johnson with his finances, and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

  • The findings of the report have created the risk that Sharp won't be seen independent of Johnson, and are seen as a factor behind his exit.

  • As BBC director highlighted Sharp's drive and intellect as Chairman, the former Controller of Editorial Policy called his resignation an issue of transparency and integrity.

  • He added that Sharp did do a favour to Johnson and didn't disclose it to the assessment panel.

Read Also
BBC documentary row: Delhi HC seeks DU reply on student's plea against debarment
article-image

Lineker row increased pressure

  • Apart from the loan row, Sharp was also under fire for mishandling the controversy surrounding sports presenter Gary Lineker's criticism of the government.

  • Earlier this year, Lineker had been suspended over his tweet against the UK's migration policy, after which BBC had to axe sports coverage with several presenters halted work in solidarity with him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maximise returns by fixed deposits laddering during the current repo rate regime

Maximise returns by fixed deposits laddering during the current repo rate regime

4 Reasons why reading Policy Document is essential

4 Reasons why reading Policy Document is essential

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp steps down over alleged involvement in Boris Johnson loan row

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp steps down over alleged involvement in Boris Johnson loan row

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Tata Metaliks net profit up at Rs 55.56 cr, Star Health net profit jumps to...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Tata Metaliks net profit up at Rs 55.56 cr, Star Health net profit jumps to...

Tata Metaliks recommends a dividend of Rs 5

Tata Metaliks recommends a dividend of Rs 5