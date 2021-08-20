Battlegrounds Mobile India Rooter pro scrims announced

Advertisement

Game streaming and eSports platform Rooter will host Battleground Mobile India tournament- Rooter Pro Scrims from August 21-27, 2021 in collaboration with Wings Lifestyle, brand of low latency gaming earbuds. Around 40 top Indian teams will face off in the 7-day tournament that will take place in dual phases.

The tournament organised by Rooter will witness the teams combating against each other in two phases for a massive prize pool worth Rs 2,50,000.

The Initial phase will take place during the first four days where the teams will play against each other in three matches per day. While the first winning team in this phase will win Rs 40,000, the second position holder will Rs 30,000 and the third position holder will win Rs 20,000. The most Valuable Player from this phase will be winning Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, in the second (Conqueror) phase, the winning teams can bag Rs 60,000, followed by Rs 35,000 (Second position), Rs 25,000 (Third position) and Rs 10,000 (Fourth Position). The Most Valuable player and team from this phase will receive Rs 10,000 each. The “Wings Phantom of the day”, i.e. the top performer of the day shall be awarded with Rs 5000/day and a Wings Phantom Bluetooth Headset.

Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said, “Krafton has been a pioneer in First Person Shooter Gaming category coming up with Pubg in India and creating the FPS category. The game created the first engaging Battle Royale game in India. BGMI since its launch in June has garnered more than 50 million downloads. We, at Rooter, are incredibly excited to bring this tournament to our users. ”

Nishit Sharma, Founder and CEO, Wings Lifestyle said “I’m delighted to confirm that we will be launching two new gaming products on the first day of the tournament on Flipkart to kickstart this relationship along with exciting giveaways planned throughout the event.”

The Battleground Mobile India tournament-Rooter Pro Scrims 2021 will be a compilation 28 hours of premium-produced content to be streamed across Rooter and YouTube.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:47 AM IST